Celebrated animated short whips up a storm

There are so many animation gems hiding on the web behind private passwords, and it can sometimes be months or even years before they're finally made available for public consumption. Thankfully, this stunning short has opened its arms to the world and we're able to witness the craft behind this award-nominated creation.

Combining live-action and animation, 'Overcast' tells the story of a man and his struggles to get by in the real world due to an ever-present rain cloud above his head. The graduation film was directed and animated by James Lancett and Sean Weston, with music created by Thomas E. Brown.

The short reached the finals of the Adobe Design Achievment Awards 2011 and also made it onto the CatoonBrew Student Awards shortlist. The team were also awarded the new British talent selection for Onedotzero's Adventures in Motion.

