Surreal animation charts a bizarre journey through the cosmos

We're big fans of daily design projects at Creative Bloq - whether they come in the form of beautiful type or isometric renders. And last year we became enraptured of illustrator and animator Andy Martin's daily project Illustrated Aliens.

Every day, the animator, illustrator and music maker also known as Handymartian would sketch, illustrate and animate a new alien and share it with the public. Then, at the end of each month, he'd create an animated short that showcase the critters he'd crafted (they're all archived here).

But while the project came to end, that wasn't the end of Martin's lovable aliens. Now he's created 'The Planets', a surreal animated journey through 12 intergalactic worlds where we find plasticine battles, bored sheep, robots in love, ghostly fish-n-chips, superhero kids, as well as lots of other shenanigans. And you can watch it in all its bizarre and creepy glory above.

Have you seen an inspiring animated short? Let us know about it in the comments!