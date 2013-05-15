Topics

Cool alien characters keep creative block at bay

By Graphic design  

Looking for a blast of illustration inspiration? These cool alien creations will blow your mind...

We all have different ways of keeping our creativity flowing. Whilst some like to plan, research and develop their projects, others tend to create as much as humanly possible. That means there are plenty of daily projects out there - and we've come across a rather special one.

Animator, illustrator and music maker Andy Martin (aka Handymartian) has been sketching, illustrating and animating a new alien a day. Then, at the end of the month, he creates an full-blown animated short that showcases all the critters he's crafted:

Check out some of his cool alien creations below, and you can follow his daily project on his Tumblr site.

alien illustration

alien illustration

alien illustration

alien illustration

alien illustration

