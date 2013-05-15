Cool alien characters keep creative block at bay

We all have different ways of keeping our creativity flowing. Whilst some like to plan, research and develop their projects, others tend to create as much as humanly possible. That means there are plenty of daily projects out there - and we've come across a rather special one.

Animator, illustrator and music maker Andy Martin (aka Handymartian) has been sketching, illustrating and animating a new alien a day. Then, at the end of the month, he creates an full-blown animated short that showcases all the critters he's crafted:

Check out some of his cool alien creations below, and you can follow his daily project on his Tumblr site.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

How do you keep inspiration flowing? Let us know in the comments box below!