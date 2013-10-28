Dynamic animation shows what Google's thinking

Think Google is Google's insight into the digital world, taking on fresh marketing insights and predicting what's next in this ever-evolving industry. For their latest event, they enlisted the help of Brazilian designer Daniel Rodrigues to create a series of short animations to introduce speakers.

Rodrigues explains: "Following the brand guideline, we developed an illustrative icon library and some recurrent basic compositions, like tablets, smartphones, TVs and notebooks. Despite the limitations of representation in solid colors and simple design elements, were developed animation styles that allowed to join the dynamic and flow to the compositions, strengthening the identity."

"Support elements such as circles, strips and sparks were added to develop elements. In entry or exit moments of the main objects were added other colour layers."

See more inspiring work over on Rodrigues' Behance page.

