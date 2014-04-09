Animated tribute to classic videogame consoles

The 2012 Disney movie Wreck-it Ralph saw classic videogame characters brought to life. But in this animated title sequence it's the gaming consoles themselves who are the stars of the show.

Created by Barcelona-based audiovisual design studio Device, it's the opening to Europe in 8 bits, a documentary directed by Javier Polo that explores the world of chip music - a new musical trend growing throughout Europe.

The stars of this musical movement reveal in the movie how to turn Nintendo’s GameBoy, NES, Atari ST, Amiga and the Commodore 64 into tools capable of creating a new sound. The title sequence is packed full of gorgeous colours, familiar characters and bucketloads of classic consoles - in short, we can't stop watching it!

See more great work by Device on their website.

