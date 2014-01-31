Tongue-in-cheek animation is your guide to the Super Bowl

American Football is one of the country's most beloved sports - grossing mass profits and ensuring most of its citizens tune in to each and every game, it's a pretty big deal. However, some of us might not really understand the hype and that's where this hilarious guide to American Football comes in.

Created by London based director, animator, and designer Fraser Davidson, the animated guide is gorgeously drawn and brought to life with its inforgraphic-like execution. Voiced by Billy Baumann and Mark Brickey of the Adventures in Design Podcast, you'll be hard pressed to not let a laugh leave your lips.

The sound work was taken care of by Morgan Samuel and effortlessly brings everything together. Whether you're a football fan or not, you'll no doubt appreciate the brilliant design and animation here.

[via Laughing Squid]

Liked this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

What did you make of this animated guide? Let us know in the comments box below!