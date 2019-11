Disney/Pixar's just sent us a link to a whole scene from Brave, its next big animated film due to hit UK cinemas on 17 August. With a voice cast including Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson, Billy Connolly and Julie Walters, it's a Highland tale of impetuous Merida (Macdonald) defying custom, unleashing chaos and discovering the true meaning of bravery before it's too late.

We don't normally do this sort of thing, but as it's PIxar and we all love a bit of top-notch animation, why not? Enjoy!