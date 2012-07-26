Watch this! 'Cloudy' by FriendsWithYou

Here at Creative Bloq, we love a kawaii illustration or a cute animation. Today, we stumbled upon this gorgeous short film created by Miami-based art collaborative FriendsWithYou. Set up by graphic designer friends Sam Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, they have since developed FriendsWithYou into a fully established multi-disciplinary creative studio capable of producing everything from fine art to initial strategies and concepts, products packaging, POS, print elements, full motion media and events.

The video (as you might have guessed) is based around clouds - super cute clouds carrying out their day-to-day duties. There are also cute raindrops and more cute creations throughout the six-minute feature. The purpose of the short is to trascend the viewer into a relaxed and joyous state.

A few days ago, the video premiered on i am OTHER - a new channel and cultural movement dedicated to "thinkers, innovators and outcasts". It's been set up by singer and producer Pharrell Williams and the group are constantly looking for submissions for their channel.

