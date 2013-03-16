Hand-crafted stop-motion video funks it up

UK-born electro-jazz musician Quantic, aka William Holland, has collaborated with the soulful voice of Alice Russell for new album 'Look Around The Corner' - and Spanish designer Lucas Borrás has created this beautiful stop-motion animation for the duo's first single from the LP.

Borrás, who has directing music videos, commercials, title sequences, short films and idents, used over 2,500 photographs which were then hand painted, cut and animated - you can see some behind-the-scenes stills below.

Quantic and Russell have collaborated before, on the Quantic Soul Orchestra's LP and on other projects, but this time Russell is backed by Quantic’s world-renowned Combo Bárbaro with the album recorded in Quantic’s adopted home city of Cali, Colombia.

