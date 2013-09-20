How to rate your iPhone graphics

It's all very well having a brand new phone, knowing that it packs a bit of graphical punch and can easily handle all the best iPhone apps, but don't you wish you could put a nice number to its visual prowess and measure it properly against all the other devices?

Now you can! 3DMark's a benchmarking tool that's been putting PCs through their paces since the 1990s, and now there's an iOS version that'll give your iPhone (or your iPad or iPod) a proper 3D workout and award it a no-nonsense score.

We'll admit it - the real fun lies in running the benchmarking tests, which are beautiful mock-ups of a detailed and action-packed 3D game. They’re a delight to watch, and once they're done you can find out how many frames per second your device can manage and just how good it is at simulating 3D physics. Hey, this stuff's important!

Of course if you don't really care how your phone measures up against the others (in your face, LG Escape P870!) you probably won't have much use for 3DMark. But we reckon it's still worth grabbing for the free display of shiny 3D wizardry.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch Price: Free

Free Developer: Futuremark

Futuremark Version: 1.1

1.1 App size: 174 MB

174 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

