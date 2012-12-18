Announcing the App Generator Awards event!

We’ve had a fantastic response to our Windows 8 App Generator competition thus far, and we’re delighted to announce that the top ten apps, and overall best app, will be announced at a prize-giving event on the 7th February 2013, which will take place at London’s Modern Jago (http://modernjago.co.uk).

Running from 6:30pm to 9:30pm on the evening of the 7th February, the App Generator awards presentation will showcase the high standard of apps being developed for Windows 8, and submitted to the Windows Store. The event will be attended by the developers behind our shortlisted apps, as well as their friends and family, who will all enjoy an evening of celebration, food and libation (all courtesy of Microsoft!). So, if you’ve submitted an app to the competition, check your calendars to ensure you keep the evening of the 7th February free, as you might be getting an invite in the mail!

There's still time to sumbit more apps!

There’s already been an eclectic mix of apps submitted for consideration by our judging panel, and the judges - made up of editors from some of Future’s leading print and web brands including Computer Arts, .net, and Creative Bloq - have got their hands full selecting just 10 apps to put through to the final stages. Judges will be using a host of criteria to make their finals selections, and will be looking at the general concept of submitted apps, design, UX implementation, integration of Windows 8 features, and a number of other factors.

As always, don’t forget that you have until the 24th December to get your entries in, and the more apps that you submit, the greater your chances of bagging one of a number of great prizes - such as a 32GB Windows 8 tablet.