Augmented advent calendar reinvents Christmas

What's next for Augmented Reality? Well, it seems to be the main event for this Christmas advent calendar in which you can download digital content through the physical product. Chocolate and free app content? What more could you want?!

Play Nicely have worked with chocolatiers, Mondelez to design and develop an Augmented Reality app to bring 2014 Milka advent calendar to life. But what makes this different from the usual offerings? The freebies! After you open the door of the real advent calendar – designed by Taxi Studio – you can unlock new digital content from your iOS or Android app.

Ranging from short tender messages to videos, photo activities and games. Adjust Your Set were responsible for the brilliant content available throughout the countdown. Unfortunately, the calendar is only available to download in France, Germany and Austria – for those that live there, enjoy!

Let us know if you download the augmented reality advent calendar in the comments box below!