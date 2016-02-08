Free Sketch and Photoshop plugins will perfect your app UIs

Creating a realistic look and feel for a screen design can be laboriously time-consuming. Often it involves tedious copy and pasting, making up fake names, and switching between tabs to grab images.

We've already seen how the best Photoshop plugins can improve web design, but Craft, the first product from InVision LABS, goes one further by leveraging the power of "designing with real data".

With Craft, a suite of tools for Sketch and Photoshop, designers can automatically populate their work with contextually relevant content straight from their computer. This lets designers maker better UI decisions and speeds up their workflow, and best of all it's completely free!

Craft itself is broken down into three different plugins: Type, Photos and Duplicate. These can all be found directly inside Sketch and Photoshop upon installation.

Craft cuts down design time by pulling in real data

With intuitive controls that let users highlight and drop in content with a single click, the Craft suite brings unsurpassed speed and precision to the design process. InVision LABS suggest more design tools are on the way, but for now you can see what Craft offers in the video at the top of the page.

