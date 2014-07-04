Interface design will change the way you control your TV

There's a number of ways in which you can design an iOS interface but it essentially boils down to one thing - the better the balance between functionality and aesthetics, the better the experience for the user. Here, Paris based designer Matthieu Boulet has crafted an interface to change the way you control your TV.

With more and more of you using your smartphones to control the entertainment systems in your home, this is an interface that makes sense. "Interactions are made easy, so you don't need to look at your phone to control it," explains Boulet.

"What you need is just your content," he continues. "It knows your TV habits, so it can launch your favourite programmes right on your screen as soon as you switch on." Could this be the future of remote control design? Let us know.

See more amazing work over on Matthieu Boulet's website.

