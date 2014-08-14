Simple new Snapchat redesign is a concept with class

Does this Snapchat redesign make the app more user friendly?

The best iPhone apps are forever inspiring designers to produce design concepts, which vary in quality from unfeasible sketches by optimistic amateurs to fully operational pro-level prototypes. At Creative Bloq we try to focus on the latter, and this user-friendly redesign of social app Snapchat by Pontus Wellgraf certainly falls into the 'viable' category.

"With a passion for sharing moments, I decided to re-work this app and fix things that I found unclear and add what is unconsidered," he explains. "Nowadays, it's important for us to communicate and keep in touch with things that make an impact on us. With this new re-worked chat, you can easily follow every single Snapchat action, leave a comment on your last snap or just start a nice conversation."

There's individual tabs for 'All Friends', 'Favourites', and 'Just added', and any other group of people you may want to create. "One thing that's really missing in today's Snapchat is individual user profiles," he continues. "This is a great way of presenting users and details." What do you make of the redesigned Snapchat?

What do you make of the Snapchat redesign? Let us know in the comments box below!