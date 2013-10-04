Task management app redesigned with iOS 7 in mind

As the mobile app market becomes more saturated with to-do list managers, OmniFocus 2 is one that stands out above the crowd. A high-quality, powerful piece of software, the app has recently undergone a redesign, which is fully assimilated to the new iOS 7 way of life.

Upon launching, users are greeted by a simplistic, minimal layout, with a clean collection of bright colour sections of all the items you can interact with. A beautiful design, it also features a Forecast Summary across the top of the screen, which provides a quick overview of how many tasks you have due that day, each of which can be opened for a more detailed view.

OmniFocus 2 features a Forecast Summary across the top of the screen, which provides a quick overview of tasks due each week

OmniFocus 2 allows you to organise your work in whatever way makes most sense to you, sorting it by project, context or physical location. The latter feature we find particularly helpful, with app being able to remind you to buy milk the next time you walk into your local supermarket.

Designed entirely with the user in mind, you can quickly add new tasks by tapping the small button that floats in the bottom right corner of any screen you are in. Navigation also feels very polished, being greeted with smooth animations that transition you from one view to the next.

Organise your tasks by physical location with OmniFocus 2

OmniFocus 2 also has a selection of neat shortcuts, including holding down on the Back button in any menu, which will immediately return you to the Home section.

With the market full of free to-do apps, OmniFocus 2 sports a hefty price tag, coming in at just under $20. But underneath this seemingly simple, stylish app is a powerful and comprehensive set of tools, which OmniFocus fans will be happy to pay for.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $19.99/£13.99

$19.99/£13.99 Developer: Omni Group

Omni Group Version: 2.0.1

2.0.1 App size: 5.1MB

5.1MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Kerrie Hughes

