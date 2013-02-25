Is this the world's greatest weather app? (NSFW)

Tobias van Schneider is a designer based in Stokholm, Sweden, and in the Authentic Weather app he's created something pretty special.

The premise is simple. You get a no frills weather report, presented in a way most designers will approve of: a profanity set in striking Akzidenz-Grotesk.

You get the weather, and a reminder that you can always look outside

With a bold use of typography and colour, accompanied by a large helping of humour, Tobias could have a hit on his hands (if it ever gets approved by Apple!).

The option to share reports with a quick swipe, and pinch to reveal temperature details also has us intrigued.

Swipe to share: when the weather news is this good, why wouldn't you share it?

Currently available on the Blackberry market, courtesy of Marco van Hylckama Vlieg, the app has also been submitted for iOS.

The chances of Apple approving this app seem questionable, but we really hope it makes it into the App Store, as we'll be first in line!

That's it for now! Have you seen any great apps? Tell us in the comments below!