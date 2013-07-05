DESIGN SPRING: 5 brand new illustrations

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

When Only The Grey Makes Sense by Raul Esquivel

Raul Esquivel is an art director at a LA-based digital advertising agency Something Massive. He owns freelance photography and design business Modern Heartist, as well as owning and running indie design and apparel shop called AetherAeon.

Jigsaw by Ann-Christine Voss

Ann-Christine Voss is a graphic designer and illustrator from Dresden, Germany. The main emphasis of her creative work is on illustration and typography. She loves to work with pencil, so her pieces are mainly hand-drawn but digitally coloured.

Turin Brakes - We were here by Sam Chivers

Sam Chivers is a a UK-based artist, specialising in screenprinting and collage. Drawn towards a sort of unconscious surrealism, Chivers fuses graphical and figurative elements - landscapes and objects, both natural and man-made, to create a kind of symbolism that is never immediately clear.

Marauding Harlequin Flitters by Mr Flurry

Leigh Flurry is an illustrator and designer based in Bristol, UK. He specializes in character design, typographic form, vector design & repeat patterns. He likes: Enormous amounts of tea, Super Nintendo, the stay Puft marshmallow man, Psychedelic graphics and pop art, Scotch bonnet's and most importantly, originality.

Wonderbeasts by Johanna Basford

Johnanna Basford is an illustrator and ink evangelist who prefers pens and pencils to pixels. She creates intricate, hand drawn illustrations predominately in black and white. Basford graduated in 2005 from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee with a degree in Printed Textiles. Since then, she set-up her own studio and began on her mission to vanquish the vector and champion the hand drawn line.

