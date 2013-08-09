DESIGN SPRING: 5 brand new illustrations

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

Thomas Robson

The Art of Defacement: Afternoon at Greenwich by Thomas Robson

Thomas Robson is an artist and designer with 18 years' experience as an award-winning BBC designer. He specialisies in the fields of interactive design for web & TV, plus the project management of large scale website design & build teams.

Francoise Lewis

Fur by Francoise Lewis

Francoise Lewis is a graphic design student, currently based in Southampton, England. Only a member on Behance for a month, she already has some beautiful photography work in her portfolio.

Vaida Kidykaite

Walking to my Mind by Vaida Kidykaite

London-based designer Vaida Kidykaite specialises in architecture, interior and graphic design. After studying at Middlesex University, she currently works at Bluebottle Architecture & Design in Camden.

Liam Self

Classical by LIam Self

Liam Self is a 16-year-old student, currently studying various A-levels in Sussex, England. His interests include digital art, using Photoshop to create new designs.

Daniel Ralph

Players by Daniel Ralph

Daniel Ralph is a designer and illustator, who, in his own words, is 'obsessed with visual communication and creative problem solving'. Based in London, Ralph specialises in design and illustration for print.

