DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations to inspire

Pinterest page

We now have a dedicated Design Spring Pinterest page where we stash images that we think might fit nicely in the app. Take a look at it, and if you fancy adding images yourself then drop Jim McCauley a line with your details.

The Blues by Sam Bevington

Sam Bevington graduated from The University of The West Of England, Bristol back in 2009 with a First Class Honours in Illustration. Since then, he has been working on a wide range of projects for clients including 3Mobile, Future Publishing and M&C Saatchi.

The Things We Carry by Victoria Richland

Victoria Richland is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Brooklyn. Her enviable illustrative talents have resulted in an awe-inspiring portfolio of both personal and commissioned projects that she's worked on during her career.

Mr Shiny Metal Box by Craig Minchington and Yema Yema

Craig Minchington is a Welsh digital artist, living in Bristol, creating under the alias Adora. He has been making things light up and shine since Photoshop CS3. During his creative career, Minchington has worked on projects for many leading brands, including Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever, and Krispy Kreme as part of Epoch Design.

Character designer and illustrator Mercedes Crespo aka YemaYema is based in Marietta, GA, USA. Originally from Guayaquil, Ecuador she graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2005 and has been working as a freelance artist ever since.

American Gothic High by Steve Simpson

Steve Simpson is a freelance, award-winning illustrative designer. Originally from Manchester, England but now firmly based in Ireland, Simpson works in the areas of packaging design, illustration and art for children’s books. He has also regularly had work exhibited in London, LA & New York.

Clinging to a Dream by Ben & Candace

Ben and Candace is a freelance illustration and design team. The duo's work is a collaboration of their ideals, inspirations, and inner beings. With many strings to their bow, skills include creative direction, advertising campaigns, elaborate illustrations, album artwork, editorial, fashion illustration, apparel design and digital design.

