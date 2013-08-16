DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations to inspire

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

Ana Gallardo

Villefranche by Ana Gallardo

This beautiful, cartoon-style illustration of a Parisian town was penned by Mexico-based artist Ana Gallardo. And her creative talents don't stop there, she also specialises in graphic and packaging design.

James Wignall

Peastag by James Wignall

James Wignall is a art director and designer based in London. Last year he was a winner at ADC Young Guns, an international annual competition and network of the best young creative talent in the commercial arts.

Sam Chivers

Not For Rental by Sam Chivers

Sam Chivers is a UK-based artist and illustrator, specialising in screenprinting and collage. Drawn towards a sort of pop surrealism, he fuses graphical and figurative elements.

Robin Wells

Sir, You Are Being Hunted by Robin Wells

Robin Wells is graphic designer and illustrator from Bath, England. His career has seen him work with a range of clients worldwide, inclduing social media experts and charity organisations to bakeries and production factories.

James Gilleard

Office Politics by James Gilleard

James Gilleard is an illustrator and animator living and working in London. By his own admission, he loves "old cartoons, 1950s animation, vintage film posters, pulp comics, past future predictions, birds, dinosaurs, robots, 1960s cars and loads of other rubbish!".

