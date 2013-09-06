App of the day: GoldfrApp

Here at Creative Bloq, we're always on the hunt for new iPhone apps and iPads apps, and we've got a particular interest in photo apps. So this new photo modification app for iPhone and iPad instantly grabbed our attention.

At first glance, though, we got a bit confused and thought it was a music app. That's because it's been released by, er, electronic music duo Goldfrapp in anticipation of the release of their sixth studio album, Tales Of Us.

Similarly titled GoldfrApp: Tales of Us, the app combines two of your photos using the 'double exposure' photography technique; creating an illusory joint image.Images created can then easily be saved to your camera roll and shared with friends via email, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans of the band will also be excited to learn that it's also possible to share images with Alison Goldfrapp, who will choose her favourites to appear on the new Goldfrapp interactive experience page.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: Future Corp Ltd

Future Corp Ltd Version: 0.43

0.43 App size: 7.0MB

7.0MB Age rating: 4+

