Review: Repix for iPhone and iPad

Limited options, but Repix is still lots of fun and a great way to make your photos more interesting.

The problem with filters in many photo editors is that you’re required to apply it to the whole image, or spend an age creating precise selections. Repix attempts to overcome this by letting you ‘paint’ filter effects onto your images to create brilliant effects.

A choice of nine brushes run along the bottom of the screen; they range from artistic effects such as Posterize and Charcoal to more creative effects such as Halftone patterns and Ink splats. There’s also an eraser and an 'undoer' brush.

As you apply more filters they blend over the top of each other, meaning you can easily create images with multiple effects. The filters have no editable options, such as size or opacity, so options can be a bit limited. However, you can get results with careful use.

As well as applying filters, you can also edit the brightness and saturation. There are additional IAP brush packs too, for colour, light or painting effects.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 29.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod

iPhone, iPad, iPod Price: Free

Free Universal: Yes

Yes Version: 1.0.5

1.0.5 App size: 26.5MB

26.5MB Developer: Sumoing Ltd

Sumoing Ltd Age rating: 4+

