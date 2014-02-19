Love the iPhone? Then meet the iCup!

Is this the ultimate coffee cup for Apple super fans?

If there are two things designers usually like, it's coffee and Apple products. So designer Tomislav Zvonarić has designed a coffee cup that will respond to both of these popular passions.

"The idea for the iCup concept was just to come up with something interesting and cool," Zvonarić explains. "Although the idea isn't something totally new and I've seen some earlier concepts of it, I wanted to make it look more eclectic and realistic so Apple fans like me really want to grab it and put it on their desks."

The sleek design and glossy finish is clearly reminscient of Apple products, with the USB port and Apple shaped spoon adding the finishing touches to an inspired concept. We'd love to see these designs being put in production - how about it, Apple?

See more Apple concept work on Tomislav Zvonarić's Behance page.

What do you think of the iCup concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!