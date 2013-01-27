AROUND THE BLOQ: Essential design events, vector art and much more!

Covering graphic design, typography, web design, 3D and more, here's a list of essential design events around the world over the next 12 months.

CSS’s next big challenge is to make flexible, dynamic page layouts that work across our ever-broadening range of devices. With solutions proposed and under discussion, Peter Gasston offers a snapshot of the future.

Trying to get your first design job? Jonathan Denby and Aaron Bali of Digital Annexe explain what agencies are looking for.

Leading figures at Weta Digital talk about their work on The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Learn about the challenges involved in bringing one of the most loved stories ever written to the big screen again.

Contemporary pinup artist Brian Gibbs explains how he created his distinctive vector artwork.

Bold founder Noah Stokes chats about getting out of the city and finding projects with meaning, redesigning Delicious - and why working for Apple was no Garden of Eden.

Freelance designer Mike Kus tells Garrick Webster how he's capitalised on his love of the print aesthetic and taken it into the world of web design, apps and even software development