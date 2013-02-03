AROUND THE BLOQ: Free wordpress themes, Illustrator tutorials and much more!

Turns out you can get something for nothing! Here's a selection of the best free WordPress themes for creating blogs, porfolios sites and more.

We may have sofas and fussball tables in our studios, but with mobile email at all hours and studio Facebook pages to run, it feels like we're constantly at work, says Steve Price.

Save bandwidth and accelerate your site's performance with these powerful free tools.

Expand your vector knowledge with these Illustrator tutorials, covering everything from retro graphics to logo design.

Online eyeballs are fast and fickle. Gary Marshall reckons we should slow things down a bit and appreciate the things that are racing before us.

Illustrator Ben Secret shows how to use curves layers to control your tones and turn day into night.

Tortoises, lizards, ants and warlocks share the spotlight in this surreal spot for FedEx.