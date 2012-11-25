AROUND THE BLOQ: Kinetic typography, free fonts and much more!

The 50 best free fonts for designers
Get your hands on the best free fonts, from retro inspired type to slap-you-in-the-face slab serifs!
Superheroes abound in animated short
See the Superguys in action in this smashing little showcase of Muvizu’s new Heroes and Villains content, available with the latest download of Muvizu software.
Add some zing to your typography in Photoshop
Designer Radim Malinic reveals how to produce exciting lettering with the Pen tool.
The importance of whitespace in web design
Whitespace is key to an elegant design that's easy to navigate. Erik Boman explains how to sell it to clients, and how to make sure your padding and wide margins survive the development phase.
Jump into the new Super Mario pop-up diner
Artist and designer Camille Walala pays homage to the latest edition in the classic video game series.
The top 50 books for web designers and developers
With the holidays fast approaching, Craig Grannell quizzes the web industry's finest about the essential books you should be giving to that special designer or developer in your life, or devouring yourself while stuffed full of mince pies.
10 brilliant examples of kinetic typography
Typography lovers! Take a look at our picks of the best typography animations from the past year, including homages to some of your favourite movie quotes and songs.