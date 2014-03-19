Geometric body art will make you look twice

Each body took up to 12 hours to paint but the outcome was 'worth it'

There's some beautiful geometric designs out there but we've never seen the style depicted on the human body before. Here, illustrator Janine Rewell has collaborated with fashion designer Minna Parikka for a very special shoot indeed. "The idea started when I was working on a sun tan design collaboration in 2009" explains Rewell.

"I began researching different possibilities to bring colours into the body canvas and found body paint. I noticed that as an art technique it is positioned outside of the design field in a corner of tacky marginal fantasy art and I got interested in the challenge and potential of making it high end design and fashion."

"I contacted Minna Parikka because I just love her playful and colourful shoe designs and knew that it would be a delicious source of inspiration," Rewell continues. "Together we started building a team that could make my visions to come true." Along with award-winning body paint & make-up artists Saara Sarvas and Riina Laine, the project came to life.

"Just to paint one body from all the angles for the photoshoot took them 12 hours, but it was worth it." A bodypaint-dance installation was also created in the flagship shoe store to showcase the project to a live crowd. We've well and truly fallen head-over-heels for this fashion collaboration.

