Huge art installation is a floral triumph

Some of the most inventive art installations are placed inside the window display design and this one from New York based agency SOFTlab is as impressive as it gets. It was created for shoe designer Melissa and juxtaposes the delicacy of flowers with the grand scale of the piece itself.

"Nature often provides inspiration for our work and it has been a great opportunity to use one of nature’s most beautiful elements as a building material," they explain. "We used over 20,000 translucent flowers to create a large immersive hanging surface in the New York flagship – it was designed specifically for that store."

"The engineered nature of the installation is tempered by the delicacy and exuberance of the thousands of colourful petals we have attached to the surface. These flowers are placed in a more natural arrangement to combine the flowers and structural surface in a way that resembles a natural canopy of flowers."

