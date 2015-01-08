Submissions now open for Secret 7" exhibition

Past designers have included David Shrigley, Ai Weiwei and Kate Moross

Organised by a small creative team called Goodness, masterminded and headed up by Kevin King, Secret 7" is a charity project that sees hundreds of designers anonymously designing record sleeves for one of seven tracks. Anyone is then able to purchase any sleeve for at £45 each. The catch? Buyers don't know whose design they've bought until after they've parted with their cash.

Now in its fourth year, the exhibition looks set to be bigger and better than ever. Taking place at Somerset House in London, the 700 record sleeve designs will then be displayed in a month-long exhibition before going on sale to the general public. The sleeves can be designed from global high-profile artists to talented emerging designers.

The seven musical acts taking part this year are The Rolling Stones, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Underworld, The Chemical Brothers, St Vincent, Peter Gabriel and The Maccabees. Head on over to the Secret 7" website to find out how you can submit your original design.

