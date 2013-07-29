Hand-cut vinyl art makes for intricate inspiration

You can even request your own design!

Record collectors might wince but we can't take our eyes off this intricate artwork created by Jay Cb aka Cb Vinyl Record Art. He's hand-cutt beautiful imagery into forgotten records - and we can't think of a better way to make use of discarded music.

Made from 37 pieces of five separate records, the artwork took him more than two weeks to complete. Each piece is unique and if you like them enough, you can even request your own commissioned design.

From pop icons to adorable creatures, we can't pick a favourite, although the triceratops sculpture is particularly impressive. What we do know is that these pieces must take a hell of a lot of patience.

