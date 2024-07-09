"I start every morning with an energy check": a day in the life of Niceshit Studio's Carmen Angelillo

Each day can be different as my role is very varied. I try to start every morning with an ‘energy check’ where I have a bit of time alone to check how I feel and understand my energy level to see how many things I can squeeze into my day, both creatively and in my personal life. On days when I'm more energised than others, I'll attend an improv class or finally have that meeting I haven't been able to get round to yet. I think it is so important to spend time getting to know our bodies and emotions, especially if we work with ideas.

We start every day with a team meeting where we share what we're working on and I use this time to set myself goals. Then I like to prioritise the most creative tasks, like creating a storyboard or having a brainstorming session with the team, as I feel that I have more ideas in the morning. We also work with a lot of overseas clients so we tend to have meetings in the afternoon.

For creative tasks, I love to draw or sketch ideas. This is the part of the creative process that I enjoy the most, before handing over to our team of illustrators to execute them beautifully.

I tend to end my day doing some colouring in a sketch book, without trying to think too much or illustrate anything in particular. I find that playing with colour in this way relaxes me and freshens up my brain.