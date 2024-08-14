Disney's CGI Lilo & Stitch is causing major Sonic flashbacks

Is 3D Stitch as bad as 2020's 3D Sonic?

Stitch character design
The new CGI Stitch (left) vs the original cartoon design (right) (Image credit: Disney/Future)

When it comes to CGI movie adaptations, we've seen a few character design clangers in recent years. The most notable has to be Sonic the Hedgehog, whose terrifyingly human teeth had to be edited out in a hasty redesign after the trailer caused a furore in 2020. And now, for better or worse, the new live action CGI Lilo & Stitch remake is bringing back memories of the blue hedghehog.

Disney gave fans their first glimpse of the CGI character design for Stitch, the titular koala-like creature. And while some think it shows that 3D character design has some a long way since the original Sonic, others think it's just as bad – or even worse. 

