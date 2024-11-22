This revolutionary retro graphics tablet is finally getting the recognition it deserves

Interactive exhibitions will pay tribute to the Quantel Paintbox.

Quantel Paintbox; old 1980s tech
(Image credit: Wikimedia)

Technology for digital art has come a long way since the 1980s. But in these days of AI-driven software, a surprisingly retro tool is making a bit of a comeback.

Launched in 1981, the Quantel Paintbox was an all-in-one machine comprising a tablet, pressure-sensitive pen, a display and its own proprietary software. Priced at $250,000 (over $800,000 today), it was a lot more expensive than a Creative Cloud subscription with the epic Adobe Black Friday sale. But this groundbreaking tech revolutionised television graphics in the 1980s. Now it's getting the tribute it deserve in the form of a dedicated touring exhibition.

