Why Krita is the new Photoshop

As the toolsets expand, how much more does PS have over Krita?

(Image credit: Krita)

This past year I’ve been learning a lot of new (to me) open source programs. Sure, I had been playing with most of them, on and off, for longer than that. But last Spring when my Adobe Creative Cloud subscription came to an end, I did not renew it. This meant that when projects needed to be worked on, I had to use something else. Something non-Adobe (many of which can be found on the list of the best photo editing software).

My choices on Linux for image creation and editing were limited to mostly GIMP (see my GIMP 3.0 review here) and Krita. With a bit of Photopea thrown in now and again. And over the last few months I have been sharing what I’ve found in a series of articles. Looking back I’ve since learned that I’ve made some mistakes, and in that short time I’ve also seen various developers fix some issues. And break some others.

FeaturePhotoshopGIMPKrita
Brushes837
Distortion tools858
Selection tools977 with G’MIC
Healing Tool92 (really a clone tool)6
Content Aware Fill91 (8 if Resynth returns)8 with 3rd party AI
AI91 (8 if Resynth returns)8 with 3rd party AI
Non Destructive tools948
Range of filters97-86
Ease of Layer Panel957
Channel Ops/Alphas91 (dysfunctional)7
RAW File Input9 using Camera RAW8 using Darktable (new)5 hit or miss importer
TOTAL:974577

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

