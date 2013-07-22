Fuzzy felt artworks are a handmade delight

We're all guilty of spending a little too much time in front of the screen. And while digital art can be mightily inspiring, it's nice to step back once in a while and create something using the best creative tool available - our hands.

Seeking a new unique style, Italian designer Jacopo Rosati wanted to created something warmer - something that he could make with his bare hands. "I chose fuzzy felt because it's a kind of material which isn't used too much as a pure graphical media," he explains.

"My goal was to develop flat bidimensional collages, as paper is already used in illustration, plus it can't guarantee the same hardness that felt does". The results are an array of awe-inspiring creations; from quirky characters to luscious typography. We hands-down love this bit of handmade inspiration.

See more handmade artwork over on Jacopo's website.

Have you seen any inspiring handmade designs? Let us know in the comments box below!