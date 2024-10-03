Confessions of an illustrator: How I really feel about AI

News
By
published

I know where this will go.

composit of different movie stills and goosebump books
(Image credit: Lance Evans/McCann/UM/Mediabrands)

The creative world is awash with worries of how AI will impact human creativity. And, as someone with years of experience across multiple industries, I'm here to discuss what I really think about it.

Like many of the readers of this site, I am a “Creative”. Yes, that is one of those words that used to be an adjective, but we have since co-opted it to use as a noun. Whatever it is, back in the day my parents certainly did not know what it meant. Much like I imagine, that many parents today are confused when they hear their children want to become “Content Creators”.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a "boutique" creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop.

Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

Related articles