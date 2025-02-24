How fashion illustrator Hayden Williams got Beyoncé on speed dial

Inspiration
By
published

Loved by Ariana Grande, Rihanna and others, what every artist can learn from this story.

Hayden Williams has built a career that blends traditional fashion illustration with digital techniques, amassing a following that includes some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion. His journey, driven by passion, has been shaped by an ability to adapt, connect and create in ways that have resonated across diverse industries.

In recent years Hayden has taken to using an iPad for drawing and Procreate as his go-to creative tools. In doing so he has modernised a classic art form, maintaining a traditional artist's eye for colour and detail while staying true to his distinct aesthetic, all the while reaching a growing audience of fans and creative collaborations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Digital art trends; a mozaic of images on Cara
10 must-know digital art trends for 2025
Best Procreate tutorials; a person draws on an iPad
24 Procreate tutorials to improve your digital art and design
four images showing an illustrated scene, the Reddit logo, Mailchimp logos before and after and a cartoon little girl with dogs
Our most read interviews of 2024
Marco Teixeira 3D tutorial
“The challenge was to create a cool character design”: concept artist Marco Teixeira reveals the techniques and inspiration behind his superb 3D character render
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts
Latest in Illustration
Hayden Williams interview; fashion illustrations featuring famous characters, from Wicked and Disney
How fashion illustrator Hayden Williams got Beyoncé on speed dial
Images from Lisa Alter-Ego album and comic
K-pop and comic art collide as Lisa from Blackpink launches a graphic novel
Avowed key art; a skull with plants and coral growing from it
Dissecting Avowed's beautifully abstract artwork, and how it was made
Walmart illustration showing an outdoor scene with people on bikes and a Walmart van
Why Walmart's illustrations are my favourite part of its new brand
Sonic the Hedgehog
How to draw Sonic the Hedgehog in under 60 seconds
Angie Hoffmeister interview for the The Folio Society; a woman stares forwards
Why less is more when crafting horror art
Latest in Inspiration
Hayden Williams interview; fashion illustrations featuring famous characters, from Wicked and Disney
How fashion illustrator Hayden Williams got Beyoncé on speed dial
Best anime; a black-haired character wrapped in a red and black cloak from the anime movie Redline
Best anime: the films and series every animator should watch
main
Why Krita is the new Photoshop
Black Magic
I finally switched from Adobe to DaVinci Resolve – here's how it went
The best fonts for books
The best fonts for books
Header image displaying examples of the logos mentioned in the article with the title, &#039;The best Christmas logos&#039; in a sans serif font in the middle of the image.
The best Christmas logos: What happened when brands got festive