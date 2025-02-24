Hayden Williams has built a career that blends traditional fashion illustration with digital techniques, amassing a following that includes some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion. His journey, driven by passion, has been shaped by an ability to adapt, connect and create in ways that have resonated across diverse industries.

In recent years Hayden has taken to using an iPad for drawing and Procreate as his go-to creative tools. In doing so he has modernised a classic art form, maintaining a traditional artist's eye for colour and detail while staying true to his distinct aesthetic, all the while reaching a growing audience of fans and creative collaborations.

Hayden's work has found its way into the hands of icons such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Margot Robbie. His illustrations have garnered recognition from some of the biggest names in fashion, including Donatella Versace, who follows his work closely, and he even has his own Bratz dolls. Despite these achievements, Hayden remains grounded and open to new ideas – one of which is a just-released book, Hayden Williams: The Fashion Activity Book.

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

The art of getting noticed

For Hayden, inspiration is everywhere, from vintage Hollywood to contemporary pop culture, his art is rooted in a love for fashion, beauty and storytelling. His ability to capture the essence of a subject, whether a real-life celebrity or a fictional character has caught the eye of the stars he sees as his muses (a sketch of Margot Robbie led to a Barbie movie premiere and after party invite). His illustrations are stylised and lithe, with nods to 1940s, 1950s and 1960s fashion while feeling very modern.

Building unexpected yet meaningful connections with celebrities has propelled Hayden into the limelight. He says this has been a surreal experience but also an eye-opening one that reveals “how art can touch people", even when those people are Rihanna – the singer and fashion icon stumbled across his Instagram and fell in love with the artist's work.

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

Hayden is a self-taught artist who drew "religiously" as a child – "I'd draw Disney princesses, Lara Croft, I'd watch X-Men cartoons and draw Storm… you know, all of the female characters". Early on it was a choice between fashion illustration and animation, and fashion won. At school Hayden was already building a portfolio of fashion illustrations, which led to studying at Barking & Dagenham College and Ravensbourne University.

But he tells me formal education wasn't really something he loved. During this time he was posting art to Twitter (X) and Instagram and getting noticed, first by Rihanna, then Beyoncé, which led to Mariah Carey and then Ariana Grande. As more collaborations and projects with fashion brands came to him via social media, including Rimmel London, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and more, the need to break away and do his own thing was too good to resist.

Discovering the creative potential of Procreate

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

In the beginning Hayden was firmly traditional, working in pencil colours and then marker pens and inks, before eventually being encouraged to use an iPad and a copy of Procreate. "It's so much easier," he tells me, explaining how he can work on garment details, jewellery and simply adding luminous effects. He laughs and adds, "I also never have to worry about my markers running out of ink".

Despite the digital medium, Hayden's approach retains the essence of traditional fashion illustration and he works in a linear way. He enjoys the traditional feel of using Procreate and its brushes, and says even though his process is now digital he works "organically" as he would do with pen and paper. "It still feels like an organic way of creating," he explains. “Even if it is digital, I’m still literally sketching it.”

Given his love of traditional media it's no wonder his favourite brushes include Stucco, the grungy looking soft pastel-like brush with a canvas effect, as well as the standard Pencil brush for sketching and Victorian in the textures set, which is ideal for "lace detailing".

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

Working on an iPad means he can have greater control and precision over the lines and colour, but says using an Apple Pencil still feels "tactile", all the while maximising the reach and speed of his creative process.

Hayden says his use of Procreate has streamlined his creative process, enabling him to experiment, refine, and share his work efficiently in the fast-paced digital era. However, he acknowledges the challenges of competing with social media algorithms and shifting digital landscapes.

“When I first joined Instagram in 2012, it was easier to grow and be seen. Now, it's so saturated, and you have to evolve with it,” he says. “I put less pressure on myself to post every day, but I stay consistent because I love creating.”

Don't be put off by social media

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

A willingness to share his work, even when perfection feels out of reach, has been key to Hayden's success. Criticism is something many artists struggle with, but in the digital age it's become a necessity.

"It doesn't have to be perfect, because art is subjective anyway," reflects Hayden. He encourages emerging artists to embrace the process rather than fear criticism. "If I was to sit there listening to everybody that had criticised me over the years I would have just given up and deleted everything," he laughs.

As we talk it's clear Hayden loves where he is and is proud of his successes, but he's also aware of the hard work that has got him to this place. Consistency, passion and perseverance are at the heart of Hayden's outlook. He's made good use of the positives of social media and being able to share art and connect. But when it comes to social media, he has some advice.

"People think, 'Oh, you have to have a huge following for something to happen', but you never know who's watching you and who could offer you an opportunity just based on your talent," says Hayden, pointing out it only takes one person to fall in love with your art.

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

For Hayden that one person was Rhianna (he laughs and admits how crazy this is), who saw has art, followed him and made contact. More celebrities, fashion brands and opportunities arose. And there are still names on his list he'd love to collaborate with.

"I know Beyoncé loves my work. I'm aware of that. I haven't been able to design for her yet… I'd love to dress her," smiles Hayden. Similarly, Rihanna, who has long admired his work, remains an artist he hopes to create for directly. "Even though we've got this relationship over the years, I haven't dressed her yet, and she's wanted that to happen too."

Luxury fashion brands also play a part in Hayden’s future ambitions. "I would love to do something with Versace because Donatella follows me, and she loves my work too. She follows my Instagram… I sent her a print of her brother. I did an illustration with them together and sent it to her, and she loved it."

These connections illustrate Hayden's success but they also allude to how hard the artist works. While he loves to drop names like I drop food, Hayden is here because he believes in himself, tirelessly draws and paints every day to improve and is open to everything life can offer with glee – we've been chatting for 30 minutes and he's not stopped smiling.

Paint what you love

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

His success has also meant taking control of both creative and business aspects of his work. Hayden has learned a lot along the way from sketching during class to mixing it up on the Barbie red carpet, and offers some advice for emerging artists navigating the evolving creative industry.

“Finding what you’re passionate about is crucial,” he says. “Once you find what makes you happy, you can turn that into a career.” But passion alone isn’t enough. He emphasises the importance of consistency and resilience in the face of criticism.

“Even with all the success I’ve had, my work still gets criticised. People pick it apart. But I create from a pure place, and not everyone will love it – that’s okay. You have to push past that and keep going.”

He also warns about the realities of sharing art online, from copyright infringement to AI-generated imitations. “Make sure you’re protected,” he advises. "I’ve had the same legal team for over a decade, dealing with people who steal and sell my work without permission. Not everyone has access to lawyers, but be strategic and careful about showcasing your work."

(Image credit: Hayden Williams)

But that's not to discourage anyone from posting art and using social media in the way Hayden has to connect and build relationships for future projects. "I'm not letting it [AI] stop me from putting the work that I do out there… I'm just going continue and be aware of what's going on, and not be fearful." His confidence underscores a belief that art, fundamentally, remains something AI can't replace or truly replicate.

In an era where AI-generated art is increasingly prevalent, Hayden remains confident human-made art and creativity will persist. "I see AI being used more, but I still feel like the art I create can’t be beaten," he asserts. "There are amazing things happening with AI, but there are always giveaways – things that feel off. My work is my own, and I’m going to continue creating."

As he looks ahead, Williams remains as hungry and passionate as ever, evolving with the industry while staying true to his artistic voice. The artist has already designed outfits for, and dressed, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Victoria Monet, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Jourdan Dunn & Winnie Harlow, but says "my goal is to bring more of my sketches to life in the near future". Whether through collaborations, new collections, or simply the next digital sketch, Hayden's not letting AI or anything else dampen his love for creating art.

“I’m still not exactly where I want to be,” he admits. “But I’m continuing to push forward. Staying hungry and passionate is the key.”

Love Hayden's work? Then let us know in the Comments below. Inspired? Then pick one of the best digital art apps, a drawing tablet and get painting.