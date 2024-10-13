The new Lowry x Private White V.C menswear collection is cool but creepy
Is this the start of a worrying new trend?
I've always loved L.S Lowry. I distinctly remember learning about him in primary school and then crafting my own Lowry-inspired scene with matchstick figures and a muted palette. Several years later, a new creative campaign celebrates the artist, but not in the way you might imagine.
Luxury menswear brand Private White V.C has launched its new Private White V. C x The Lowry menswear collection, and I'm not sure how I feel about it. The campaign focuses on one of Lowry's most famous paintings, A Street Scene, St Simon's Church. The original painting was created while Lowry was sitting on the steps of Cottenham House, which today houses Private White V.C's factory. The painting has been reimagined by Manchester artist Mel Champs, and extended to include the factory. So far, so normal. But look closely at the scene and you'll see that the figures in it are all wearing clothing from Private White V.C's menswear collection.
This collection was developed in collaboration with visual arts charity The Lowry, launched by The Growth Foundation and aims to celebrate Manchester's rich cultural heritage. “We’re presenting the Lowry-inspired collection in a bold way that at first looks bleak and cold, but that, upon a closer look – as with Lowry’s work – reveals depth, craft and beauty," says Jamie Romain, chief creative officer at the Growth Foundation. "By placing Private White V.C.’s historic factory within Lowry’s iconic industrial scenes, we’ve found a way to celebrate both Northern history and modern craftsmanship. It’s a campaign we’re really proud of – as well as being a beautifully executed idea, we know it will also deliver business growth, which is always our goal.”
You can see more of the campaign in the video below.
This is certainly a clever piece of marketing. The models in the painting mimic the postures and silhouettes of Lowry's men and the clothes created match Lowry's aesthetic perfectly. But I do find it slightly unsettling. It feels like it could be the beginning of something, where classic artwork is reimagined to help meet a brand's bottom line. Will we soon see Airbnbs advertising themselves in Van Gogh's Starry Night, or the Mona Lisa promoting a new brand of makeup?
If you fancy recreating your favourite piece of artwork, see our best digital art software and best drawing tablets to get you started.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
Related articles
- Warm up exercises for drawing: create better characters with these quick exercises
- Designing the creative, cultural mix of New World: Aeternum's environments has meant its "developers have to be magicians"
- These are the 6 Wacom compatible styluses I'd get for Prime Day
- I'm kind of obsessed with these paper Apple products