The new Lowry x Private White V.C menswear collection is cool but creepy

News
By
published

Is this the start of a worrying new trend?

LS Lowry painting with models as figures
(Image credit: Private White V.C)

I've always loved L.S Lowry. I distinctly remember learning about him in primary school and then crafting my own Lowry-inspired scene with matchstick figures and a muted palette. Several years later, a new creative campaign celebrates the artist, but not in the way you might imagine.

Luxury menswear brand Private White V.C has launched its new Private White V. C x The Lowry menswear collection, and I'm not sure how I feel about it. The campaign focuses on one of Lowry's most famous paintings, A Street Scene, St Simon's Church. The original painting was created while Lowry was sitting on the steps of Cottenham House, which today houses Private White V.C's factory. The painting has been reimagined by Manchester artist Mel Champs, and extended to include the factory. So far, so normal. But look closely at the scene and you'll see that the figures in it are all wearing clothing from Private White V.C's menswear collection.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

TOPICS

Related articles