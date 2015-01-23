Discover the world's leading VFX studios

For audiovisual artists working in the UK, HP ZED London was the event of the year. A series of free talks, workshops and sessions for 3D artists and animators, it was held in a specially created space in Soho, the heart of Britain's movie making district.

With input from top experts from leading animation and VFX studios, as well as HP, Intel and NVIDIA, it proved to be a must-attend event for anyone working in motion graphics, animation or 3D.

Will Cohen, CEO of Milk revealed some of the secrets of Doctor Who's VFX

Top events included talks from Will Cohen, CEO of Milk, who revealed some of the secrets of Doctor Who's VFX; Adam Dewhirst, who demonstrated the process of character creation on Guardians on the Galaxy; and the week-long animation challenge set by the newly formed SIGGRAPH London chapter, which resulted in a brilliantly amusing short about the travails of a Buckingham Palace guard.

Other highlights of the fortnight included a speed sculpting challenge, HP's huge VantagePoint interactive digital display, sessions on education and how to get a job in 3D, talks by top studios including Framestore, Double Negative and MPC, and much more besides.

Exclusive interviews

During the event, we caught up with three of the top speakers – Milk's Will Cohen, The Mill's Adam Dewhirst and MPC's Damien Fagnou – and had a quick video chat to them about the cool projects they've been working on, from Doctor Who to Guardians of the Galaxy. And now these exclusive video interviews are available for all to enjoy.

They're all under three minutes so take a quick break from work and check them out below right now!

01. The Mill's Adam Dewhirst on speed sculpting

02. Damien Fagnou on visual effects at MPC

03. Milk's Will Cohen on Doctor Who's VFX

To learn more about this very special fortnight for the industry, check out the HP ZED London website.