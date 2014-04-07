HP ZED Paris starts today

HP's "popup shop for creatives", ZED is in Paris for one week only

Last year, HP brought the UK's animators, 3D artists and VFX specialists together at HP ZED, a special pop-up studio in London's Soho. And today, HP kicks off an amazing week of events in Paris.

From now until Friday, you will have the opportunity to participate, share and learn with the best players in the creative sphere - from filmmakers to facilitators to leading 3D artists.

All events are free but places are limited. To reserve your place, go to the website, click on the event you wish to attend and complete the registration form.

There'll be workshops led by professionals from companies including HP, Progiss, Autodesk and Isotropix (in French), animation sessions with Cut&Paste (in English), as well as talks from The Foundry, Pixar, The Mill, The Third Floor, Cinesite and Framestore (in English).

Here's the full list of events, plus links to our sneak-preview interviews with some of the key speakers...

Animation session

Company : Cut & Paste

: Cut & Paste Date and time : Monday 7 April, 2014 (0900-1700)

: Monday 7 April, 2014 (0900-1700) Language: English

Open Blue Umbrella: A Pixar Masterclass

Saschka Unseld, director of The Blue Umbrella, will reveal how the Pixar movie was made

Company : Pixar

: Pixar Date and time : Monday 7 April, 2014 (1900-2200)

: Monday 7 April, 2014 (1900-2200) Language: English

Sneak preview: Pixar's Saschka Unseld on bringing umbrellas to life

Animation Session

Company : Cut & Paste

: Cut & Paste Date and time : Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (0900-1700)

: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (0900-1700) Language: English

Clarisse, an interactive workflow to the final images

Discover how Clarisse iFX can revolutionise your workflow

Company : Isotropix

: Isotropix Date and time : Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1400-1600)

: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1400-1600) Language: French

Sneak preview: Why Clarisse offers a revolution in rendering software

Think the next level: a presentation with The Third Floor

Duncan Burbidge, studio manager at The Third Floor, Inc, presents some of the latest work of the company and outline the tools and processes used

Company : 3rd floor Inc.

: 3rd floor Inc. Date and time : Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1900-2200)

: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1900-2200) Language: English

Sneak preview: The Third Floor on the secrets of previs

Pixels, processing and precision: session specifically dedicated to students

Company : HP, Intel, Progiss

: HP, Intel, Progiss Date and time : Wednesday 9 April, 2014 (1400-1700)

: Wednesday 9 April, 2014 (1400-1700) Language: French

Fashion your skills to perfection: Behind the scenes with The Foundry

Company : The Foundry

: The Foundry Date and time : Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1430-1730)

: Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1430-1730) Language: English

Presentation by The Mill

Director of Nuke at The Mill, Hugo Guerra's talk is eagerly awaited

Company : The Mill

: The Mill Date and time : Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1900-2200)

: Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1900-2200) Language: English

Recent innovations for DME segment Autodesk

Company : Autodesk

: Autodesk Date and time : Friday 11 April, 2014 (1400-1700)

: Friday 11 April, 2014 (1400-1700) Language: French

World War Z raises the dead: Masterclass texturing and modelling

Framestore's Dan Mason

Company : Framestore (Dan Mason) and James Stone (Cinesite)

: Framestore (Dan Mason) and James Stone (Cinesite) Date and time : Friday 11 April, 2014 (1900-2200)

: Friday 11 April, 2014 (1900-2200) Language: English

Sneak previews: Dan Mason on juicy zombies and working on the fly + James Stone on scorpiochs, Belgium and 3D modelling

