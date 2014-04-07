HP ZED Paris starts today

Last year, HP brought the UK's animators, 3D artists and VFX specialists together at HP ZED, a special pop-up studio in London's Soho. And today, HP kicks off an amazing week of events in Paris.
From now until Friday, you will have the opportunity to participate, share and learn with the best players in the creative sphere - from filmmakers to facilitators to leading 3D artists.
All events are free but places are limited. To reserve your place, go to the website, click on the event you wish to attend and complete the registration form.
Register for free today!
There'll be workshops led by professionals from companies including HP, Progiss, Autodesk and Isotropix (in French), animation sessions with Cut&Paste (in English), as well as talks from The Foundry, Pixar, The Mill, The Third Floor, Cinesite and Framestore (in English).
Here's the full list of events, plus links to our sneak-preview interviews with some of the key speakers...
Animation session
- Company: Cut & Paste
- Date and time: Monday 7 April, 2014 (0900-1700)
- Language: English
Open Blue Umbrella: A Pixar Masterclass
- Company: Pixar
- Date and time: Monday 7 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Sneak preview: Pixar's Saschka Unseld on bringing umbrellas to life
Animation Session
- Company: Cut & Paste
- Date and time: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (0900-1700)
- Language: English
Clarisse, an interactive workflow to the final images
- Company: Isotropix
- Date and time: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1400-1600)
- Language: French
Sneak preview: Why Clarisse offers a revolution in rendering software
Think the next level: a presentation with The Third Floor
- Company: 3rd floor Inc.
- Date and time: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Sneak preview: The Third Floor on the secrets of previs
Pixels, processing and precision: session specifically dedicated to students
- Company: HP, Intel, Progiss
- Date and time: Wednesday 9 April, 2014 (1400-1700)
- Language: French
Fashion your skills to perfection: Behind the scenes with The Foundry
- Company: The Foundry
- Date and time: Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1430-1730)
- Language: English
Presentation by The Mill
- Company: The Mill
- Date and time: Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Recent innovations for DME segment Autodesk
- Company: Autodesk
- Date and time: Friday 11 April, 2014 (1400-1700)
- Language: French
World War Z raises the dead: Masterclass texturing and modelling
- Company: Framestore (Dan Mason) and James Stone (Cinesite)
- Date and time: Friday 11 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Sneak previews: Dan Mason on juicy zombies and working on the fly + James Stone on scorpiochs, Belgium and 3D modelling
Win a trip to Los Angeles!
Masters of CG is a competition for EU residents that offers the one-in-a-lifetime chance to work with one of 2000AD's most iconic characters: Rogue Trooper.
We invite you to form a team (of up to four participants) and tackle as many of our four categories as you wish - Title Sequence, Main Shots, Film Poster or Idents. For full details of how to enter and to get your Competition Information Pack, head to the Masters of CG website now.