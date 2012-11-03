Behance portfolio of the week: Rubens Cantuni

Creator of Tokyo Candies, Rubens Cantuni is an art director and freelance designer and illustrator. Born in Genoa in 1982, Cantuni describes himself as having, "Pantone 4485 C eyes and Pantone Process Black C hair".

With a clear love of bright colours, the illustrators bold and funky style has proved popular among the design community, with his work featuring in various creative publications including Computer Arts and Digital Artist magazines.

During his career, Cantuni has worked with many leading brands, including Nike and WWE magazine. His portfolio is a beautiful burst of colour, full of fun character illustrations and toy designs. We've selected five of our favourites, but head to Behance to check out a fuller selection of Ruben's imaginative and inspiring work.

01. Nike

Nike T-shirt 'Wings' design for the Spring 2012 collection

Cantuni developed this gorgeous T-shirt design for the Nike Spring 2012 collection, sold exclusively at Foot Locker in Europe.

02. WWE magazine

Cantuni's design for the October 2011 issue of WWE magazine

Cantuni was commissioned to create this poster featuring Mexican American wrestler Rey Mysterio for WWE magazine in October 2011. The artist comments on his site, "The client asked for a poster design inspired by traditional Mexican imagery and colour palette".

03. CMYK Fighters

Customised CMYK masked wrestlers. Who's your money on? We're going with the bunny...

A personal project, Cantuni developed these awesome customised toys after having an an idea about CMYK masked wrestlers. He also created custom logos for the series and for each character name.

04. Punkypins

Zombie jewellery anyone?

Punkypins is a funky jewellery brand based in the UK. Having worked with them previously on sea and sailor tattoo themes, the company asked Cantuni to design this small collection about zombies.

05. Busta

Loving the tatts...

Cantuni developed this poster for issue 25 of online Italian design magazine Busta. The artist comments on his site, "They gave me the biggest present: no theme at all, completely free!".

