Behance portfolio of the week: Steve Simpson

Based in Ireland, Steve Simpson is an award-winning freelance illustrator and designer. Working in the areas of packaging design, illustration and art for children's books, Simpson regularly has pieces exhibited in London, LA and New York.

During his career, Simpson has worked with many leading brands, including Vodafone, Penguin Books NYC, Three Mobile and American Airlines. His work has also won numerous awards, such as gold and silver medals at the AOI's Images: Best of British Illustration Awards.

Simpson considers vintage illustration and packaging to be a huge influence on his art, in particular the work of Jim Flora, Mary Blair and Ed Emberly. His portfolio is full of brilliantly bright and detailed illustrations in his distinctive style. We've selected five of out favourites, but head to Behance to check out a fuller selection of Simpson's imaginative and inspiring work.

Fade Street Social

This bright, beautiful illustration acts as the menu cover for Dublin restaurant Fade Street Social

We just love Simpson's detailed illustrative pieces, especially this tapas bar menu cover for Dylan McGrath's Dublin restaurant, Fade Street Social.

Anatomical Study

After being inspired by the Mexican 'Day of the Dead' holiday, Simpson created this brilliant illustration

Despite the fact that this piece is somewhat morbid, the amount of talent, use of colour and crazy amounts of fine detail make it really hard not to like. Unsurprisingly this work was inspired by the Mexican "Day of the Dead" (Día de los Muertos) holiday.

Chilly Moo

Er, we'll try all three please!

Simpson came up with this cool packaging design and illustration for frozen yogurt brand Chilly Moo. The brief was to create a unique, eye catching design and would appeal to kids and at the same time say "healthy" to parents.

7up Winter Wonderland

We want to visit this funfair!

It's not difficult to see how this piece won the silver medal in the Association of Illustrators (AOI): Best of British Illustration Awards. The design, brilliant use of colour and unique style completely deserves the recognition it received.

Evil Genius

We wonder what this evil genius will be up to in 2013...

This year, Simpson has developed a series of game illustrations for a new product by the Creativity Hub (makers of 'Rory's Story Cubes') to be released in 2013. And if this image is anything to go by, we can't wait to see it!

Like this? Read these!