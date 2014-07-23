Anarchic craft beer BrewDog gets a new bottle identity

What do you think of BrewDog's refreshing new look?

The trend for home breweries and craft beers has led to an explosion of inventive and original beer label designs. Popular Scottish brewery BrewDog have had the same packaging since their beginnings over seven years ago. After customer feedback, they finally decided to create an entirely new design for their bottles.

"We wanted to change because we felt the old labels were no longer quite right for us as a brewery. After seven years we felt they had become a bit too young, a bit neon and a bit tacky," BrewDog explain. "Although they stood out, they did not reflect the craft heart and soul of our beer. This is also not something we have taken lightly or done quickly. We had seven agencies from three different countries pitch us designs and concepts.

"After myself and our team spent time with them, we all felt completely committed to the evolution of the packaging and branding and we all, after a little time, loved the new designs." It's easy to see why, with the simple typography and clever inclusion of 'IPA' in the design.

