You'll love this sleek anthropology-themed branding

The foils and golds really bring out this branding from Oddds

Branding your own design studio or agency is a massive deal. It speaks volumes about your process, your look and your overall ethos. This incredible new rebrand from Singapore based agency Oddds has us in awe of their detail and execution. With stationery, letterpress, matte gold and copper foils, it's certainly a stunner.

"Drawn from inspiration from the designers' fascination of human behaviours and cognitive curiosities, the branding comes with perspectives of the study of humankind, cultures and design; referencing with philosophical values & new thinking," they explain.

"The visual identity ties in around Oddds' beliefs in four stages/themes; Deep Sea Complexity, Bravery in Hunting, Glamour of Illusion and Science of Atmosphere," they continue. "The logo is a serif logotype visibly combines the new thinking theory into the Oddds' brandmark." Take a closer look at the brand assets below.

