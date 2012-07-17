Apple channels Gaudi for Barcelona storefront

That's because Apple has eschewed the usual black plywood walls that go up around an under-construction Apple Store in favour of ones that echo the work of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi. Even the Apple logo has been given a Trencadis mosaic-like makeover, according to MacRumors.

We really like the way that Apple has cleverly used iOS iconography in the storefront mosaics - something Spanish website iPordelante takes pains to point out in a series of images of striking images.

Clearly the Apple Store's location in Barcelona has something to do with it: it's located on

Passeig de Grcia, close to two of Gaudi's most famous buildings: Casa Batll and Casa Mil.