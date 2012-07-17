Topics

Apple channels Gaudi for Barcelona storefront

It hasn't opened yet, but the Apple Store in Barcelona, Spain is already attracting lots of attention

That's because Apple has eschewed the usual black plywood walls that go up around an under-construction Apple Store in favour of ones that echo the work of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi. Even the Apple logo has been given a Trencadis mosaic-like makeover, according to MacRumors.

We really like the way that Apple has cleverly used iOS iconography in the storefront mosaics - something Spanish website iPordelante takes pains to point out in a series of images of striking images.

Clearly the Apple Store's location in Barcelona has something to do with it: it's located on
Passeig de Grcia, close to two of Gaudi's most famous buildings: Casa Batll and Casa Mil.

