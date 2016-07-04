Brand Impact Awards 2016: shortlist revealed

This is the coveted trophy that they're vying for…

Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world. Now in its third year, the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represent the cream of the global branding industry. 2016's shortlist is no different.

This year, the Brand Impact Awards received over 160 entries. After a long, inspiring day filled with impassioned debates between the world-class judging panel, we can reveal the 47 projects from 33 different agencies that made the shortlist – scroll down for the full list.

The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the third-annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on 8 September.

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:

A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

Also, being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So it's all to play for.

But without further ado, here are the agencies that made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2016:

Alphabetical

Fly on the Wall, by Alphabetical

Category : Education (branded campaigns)

: Education (branded campaigns) Project: D&AD New Blood Festival: Fly on the Wall

Article

Escape the City, by Article

Category : Education (branding programmes)

: Education (branding programmes) Project: Escape the City

Bienal Comunicación

Workcenter México, by Bienal Comunicación

Category : Property (branding programmes)

: Property (branding programmes) Project: Workcenter México

Blok Design

Nota Bene, by Blok Design

Category : Bars and Restaurants (branding programmes)

: Bars and Restaurants (branding programmes) Project: Nota Bene

Bond & Coyne

One Piece of Advice, by Bond & Coyne

Category : Education (branded campaigns)

: Education (branded campaigns) Project: Arts University Bournemouth: One Piece of Advice

CBA

Muck Daddy, by CBA

Category : Automotive (branding programmes)

: Automotive (branding programmes) Project: Muck Daddy

DewGibbons + Partners

ONA, by DewGibbons + Partners

Category : Artisan (branding programmes)

: Artisan (branding programmes) Project: ONA: Chilean pop-up dining

GBH

Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2016, by GBH

Category : Sports (branding programmes)

: Sports (branding programmes) Project Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2016

Hulse & Durrell

Olympic Heritage Collection, by Hulse & Durrell

Category : Sports (branding programmes)

: Sports (branding programmes) Project: Olympic Heritage Collection

Interabang

Conker Gin, by Interabang

Category : Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)

: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes) Project Conker Gin

Jack Renwick Studio

The Investment Association, by Jack Renwick Studio

Category : Financial Services (branding programmes)

: Financial Services (branding programmes) Project The Investment Association

johnson banks

Dear World... Yours, Cambridge, by johnson banks

Category : Education (branded campaigns)

: Education (branded campaigns) Project Dear World... Yours, Cambridge

Brighton Festival Fifty Years, by johnson banks

Category : Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters

: Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters Project Brighton Festival Fifty Years

Landor Associates

Alitalia, by Landor Associates

Category : Transport and Travel (branding programmes)

: Transport and Travel (branding programmes) Project p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 120%; }Alitalia

Moving Brands

Eir, by Moving Brands

Category : Technology and Telecoms (branding programmes)

: Technology and Telecoms (branding programmes) Project: Eir rebrand

BBC iPlayer Kids, by Moving Brands

Category : Entertainment (branding programmes)

: Entertainment (branding programmes) Project: BBC iPlayer Kids

Music

Provident, by Music

Category : Financial Services (branding programmes)

: Financial Services (branding programmes) Project: Provident

NB

Ravensbourne, by NB

Category : Education (branding programmes)

: Education (branding programmes) Project: Ravensbourne rebrand

The Glenlivet Cipher, by NB

Category : Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns)

: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns) Project: The Glenlivet Cipher

North

Co-op, by North

Category : Retail (branding programmes)

: Retail (branding programmes) Project: Co-op rebrand

Arjowiggins, by North

Category : Professional Services (branding programmes)

: Professional Services (branding programmes) Project: Arjowiggins rebrand

Pearlfisher

Manomasa, by Pearlfisher

Category : FMCG (branding programmes)

: FMCG (branding programmes) Project: Manomasa

Peter & Paul

Chickentown, by Peter & Paul

Category : Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)

: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes) Project: Chickentown

Purpose

Birmingham Hippodrome, by Purpose

Category : Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters

: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters Project: Birmingham Hippodrome

Society for Experimental Biology, by Purpose

Category : Education (branding programmes)

: Education (branding programmes) Project: Society for Experimental Biology

Sagmeister & Walsh

Appy Fizz, by Sagmeister & Walsh

Category : FMCG (branded campaigns)

: FMCG (branded campaigns) Project: Appy Fizz

SB

The Brutalist Playground, by SB

Category : Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters

: Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters Project: The Brutalist Playground

SomeOne

Debbie Thomas, by SomeOne

Category : Professional Services (branding programmes)

: Professional Services (branding programmes) Project: Debbie Thomas rebrand

Personal Group, by SomeOne

Category : Professional Services (branding programmes)

: Professional Services (branding programmes) Project: Personal Group

Brand Impact Awards - Aston Villa, by SomeOne

Category : Sports (branding programmes)

: Sports (branding programmes) Project: Aston Villa rebrand

Supple

Sharing Economy, by Supple

Category : Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)

: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes) Project: Sharing Economy

Armadillo, by Supple

Category : Professional Services (branding programmes)

: Professional Services (branding programmes) Project: Armadillo

The Allotment

Give London, by The Allotment

Category : Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)

: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes) Project: Give London

The Chase

The Fifth Continent, by The Chase

Category : Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters

: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters Project: Robert Walker: The Fifth Continent

The Clearing

Breast Cancer Now, by The Clearing

Category : Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)

: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes) Project: Breast Cancer Now

Royal Ascot, by The Clearing

Category : Sports (branding programmes)

: Sports (branding programmes) Project: Royal Ascot rebrand

The Partners

Care Instructions That Care, by The Partners

Category : Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns)

: Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns) Project: British Heart Foundation: Care Instructions That Care

Argos: Simple Value, by The Partners

Category : Retail (branded campaigns)

: Retail (branded campaigns) Project: Argos: Simple Value

A Stitch in Time, by The Partners

Category : Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns)

: Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns) Project: Fine Cell Work: A Stitch in Time

Run For America, by The Partners

Category : Public Sector (branded campaigns)

: Public Sector (branded campaigns) Project: Run For America

Thunderclap Creative

Wild Minded, by Thunderclap Creative

Category : Education (branded campaigns)

: Education (branded campaigns) Project: Wild Minded

Turner Duckworth

Brawny, by Turner Duckworth

Category : FMCG (branding programmes)

: FMCG (branding programmes) Project: Brawny

Coors Light, by Turner Duckworth

Category : Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)

: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes) Project: Coors Light rebrand

Miller Light Steinie, by Turner Duckworth

Category : Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns)

: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns) Project: Miller Light Steinie

VIMN Domestic

I Am My MTV, by VIMN Domestic

Category : Entertainment (branded campaigns)

: Entertainment (branded campaigns) Project: I Am My MTV

Wolff Olins

The Met, by Wolff Olins

Category : Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters

: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters Project: The Met

WPA Pinfold

Bulwark cider, by WPA Pinfold

Category : Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)

: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes) Project: Bulwark cider

