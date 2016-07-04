Brand Impact Awards 2016: shortlist revealed

Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world. Now in its third year, the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represent the cream of the global branding industry. 2016's shortlist is no different.
This year, the Brand Impact Awards received over 160 entries. After a long, inspiring day filled with impassioned debates between the world-class judging panel, we can reveal the 47 projects from 33 different agencies that made the shortlist – scroll down for the full list.
The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the third-annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on 8 September.
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:
- A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client
- Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints
- Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector
Also, being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So it's all to play for.
But without further ado, here are the agencies that made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2016:
Alphabetical
- Category: Education (branded campaigns)
- Project: D&AD New Blood Festival: Fly on the Wall
Article
- Category: Education (branding programmes)
- Project: Escape the City
Bienal Comunicación
- Category: Property (branding programmes)
- Project: Workcenter México
Blok Design
- Category: Bars and Restaurants (branding programmes)
- Project: Nota Bene
Bond & Coyne
- Category: Education (branded campaigns)
- Project: Arts University Bournemouth: One Piece of Advice
CBA
- Category: Automotive (branding programmes)
- Project: Muck Daddy
DewGibbons + Partners
- Category: Artisan (branding programmes)
- Project: ONA: Chilean pop-up dining
GBH
- Category: Sports (branding programmes)
- Project Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2016
Hulse & Durrell
- Category: Sports (branding programmes)
- Project: Olympic Heritage Collection
Interabang
- Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)
- Project Conker Gin
Jack Renwick Studio
- Category: Financial Services (branding programmes)
- Project The Investment Association
johnson banks
- Category: Education (branded campaigns)
- Project Dear World... Yours, Cambridge
- Category: Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
- Project Brighton Festival Fifty Years
Landor Associates
- Category: Transport and Travel (branding programmes)
- Project Alitalia
Moving Brands
- Category: Technology and Telecoms (branding programmes)
- Project: Eir rebrand
- Category: Entertainment (branding programmes)
- Project: BBC iPlayer Kids
Music
- Category: Financial Services (branding programmes)
- Project: Provident
NB
- Category: Education (branding programmes)
- Project: Ravensbourne rebrand
- Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns)
- Project: The Glenlivet Cipher
North
- Category: Retail (branding programmes)
- Project: Co-op rebrand
- Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
- Project: Arjowiggins rebrand
Pearlfisher
- Category: FMCG (branding programmes)
- Project: Manomasa
Peter & Paul
- Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
- Project: Chickentown
Purpose
- Category: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
- Project: Birmingham Hippodrome
- Category: Education (branding programmes)
- Project: Society for Experimental Biology
Sagmeister & Walsh
- Category: FMCG (branded campaigns)
- Project: Appy Fizz
SB
- Category: Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
- Project: The Brutalist Playground
SomeOne
- Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
- Project: Debbie Thomas rebrand
- Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
- Project: Personal Group
- Category: Sports (branding programmes)
- Project: Aston Villa rebrand
Supple
- Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
- Project: Sharing Economy
- Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
- Project: Armadillo
The Allotment
- Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
- Project: Give London
The Chase
- Category: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
- Project: Robert Walker: The Fifth Continent
The Clearing
- Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
- Project: Breast Cancer Now
- Category: Sports (branding programmes)
- Project: Royal Ascot rebrand
The Partners
- Category: Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns)
- Project: British Heart Foundation: Care Instructions That Care
- Category: Retail (branded campaigns)
- Project: Argos: Simple Value
- Category: Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns)
- Project: Fine Cell Work: A Stitch in Time
- Category: Public Sector (branded campaigns)
- Project: Run For America
Thunderclap Creative
- Category: Education (branded campaigns)
- Project: Wild Minded
Turner Duckworth
- Category: FMCG (branding programmes)
- Project: Brawny
- Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)
- Project: Coors Light rebrand
- Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns)
- Project: Miller Light Steinie
VIMN Domestic
- Category: Entertainment (branded campaigns)
- Project: I Am My MTV
Wolff Olins
- Category: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
- Project: The Met
WPA Pinfold
- Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)
- Project: Bulwark cider
Buy tickets now
The Brand Impact Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 8 September at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.
Tickets include drinks reception, canapes and bowl food, and of course a chance to toast your success or drown your sorrows at the BIA after party.
Good luck to all shortlisted agencies!