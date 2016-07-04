Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2016: shortlist revealed

By  

Find out which 47 projects made the cut - and book your ticket to the glittering BIA 2016 awards ceremony.

This is the coveted trophy that they're vying for…

Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world. Now in its third year, the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represent the cream of the global branding industry. 2016's shortlist is no different.

This year, the Brand Impact Awards received over 160 entries. After a long, inspiring day filled with impassioned debates between the world-class judging panel, we can reveal the 47 projects from 33 different agencies that made the shortlist – scroll down for the full list.

The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the third-annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on 8 September.

Early bird prices are valid until 24 July, so book your tickets now to join the world's top agencies and discover 2016's big winners.

Book your Brand Impact Awards tickets

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:

  1. A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client
  2. Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints
  3. Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

Also, being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So it's all to play for.

But without further ado, here are the agencies that made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2016:

Alphabetical

Brand Impact Awards - Fly on the Wall, by Alphabetical

Fly on the Wall, by Alphabetical
  • Category: Education (branded campaigns)
  • Project: D&AD New Blood Festival: Fly on the Wall

Article

Brand Impact Awards - Escape the City, by Article

Escape the City, by Article
  • Category: Education (branding programmes)
  • Project: Escape the City

Bienal Comunicación

Brand Impact Awards - Workcenter México, by Bienal Comunicación

Workcenter México, by Bienal Comunicación
  • Category: Property (branding programmes)
  • Project: Workcenter México

Blok Design

Brand Impact Awards - Nota Bene, by Blok Design

Nota Bene, by Blok Design
  • Category: Bars and Restaurants (branding programmes)
  • Project: Nota Bene

Bond & Coyne

Brand Impact Awards - One Piece of Advice, by Bond & Coyne

One Piece of Advice, by Bond & Coyne
  • Category: Education (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Arts University Bournemouth: One Piece of Advice

CBA

Brand Impact Awards - Muck Daddy, by CBA

Muck Daddy, by CBA
  • Category: Automotive (branding programmes)
  • Project: Muck Daddy

DewGibbons + Partners

Brand Impact Awards - ONA, by DewGibbons + Partners

ONA, by DewGibbons + Partners
  • Category: Artisan (branding programmes)
  • Project: ONA: Chilean pop-up dining

GBH

Brand Impact Awards - Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2016, by GBH

Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2016, by GBH
  • Category: Sports (branding programmes)
  • Project Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2016

Hulse & Durrell

Brand Impact Awards - Olympic Heritage Collection, by Hulse & Durrell

Olympic Heritage Collection, by Hulse & Durrell
  • Category: Sports (branding programmes)
  • Project: Olympic Heritage Collection

Interabang

Brand Impact Awards - Conker Gin, by Interabang

Conker Gin, by Interabang
  • Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)
  • Project Conker Gin

Jack Renwick Studio

Brand Impact Awards - The Investment Association, by Jack Renwick Studio

The Investment Association, by Jack Renwick Studio
  • Category: Financial Services (branding programmes)
  • Project The Investment Association

johnson banks

Brand Impact Awards - Dear World... Yours, Cambridge, by johnson banks

Dear World... Yours, Cambridge, by johnson banks
  • Category: Education (branded campaigns)
  • Project Dear World... Yours, Cambridge

Brand Impact Awards - Brighton Festival Fifty Years, by johnson banks

Brighton Festival Fifty Years, by johnson banks
  • Category: Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
  • Project Brighton Festival Fifty Years

Landor Associates

Brand Impact Awards - Alitalia, by Landor Associates

Alitalia, by Landor Associates
  • Category: Transport and Travel (branding programmes)
  • Project p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 120%; }Alitalia

Moving Brands

Brand Impact Awards - Eir, by Moving Brands

Eir, by Moving Brands
  • Category: Technology and Telecoms (branding programmes)
  • Project: Eir rebrand

Brand Impact Awards - BBC iPlayer Kids, by Moving Brands

BBC iPlayer Kids, by Moving Brands
  • Category: Entertainment (branding programmes)
  • Project: BBC iPlayer Kids

Music

Brand Impact Awards - Provident, by Music

Provident, by Music
  • Category: Financial Services (branding programmes)
  • Project: Provident

NB

Brand Impact Awards - Ravensbourne, by NB

Ravensbourne, by NB
  • Category: Education (branding programmes)
  • Project: Ravensbourne rebrand

Brand Impact Awards - The Glenlivet Cipher, by NB

The Glenlivet Cipher, by NB
  • Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns)
  • Project: The Glenlivet Cipher

North

Brand Impact Awards - Co-op, by North

Co-op, by North
  • Category: Retail (branding programmes)
  • Project: Co-op rebrand

Brand Impact Awards - Arjowiggins, by North

Arjowiggins, by North
  • Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
  • Project: Arjowiggins rebrand

Pearlfisher

Brand Impact Awards - Manomasa, by Pearlfisher

Manomasa, by Pearlfisher
  • Category: FMCG (branding programmes)
  • Project: Manomasa

Peter & Paul

Brand Impact Awards - Chickentown, by Peter & Paul

Chickentown, by Peter & Paul
  • Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
  • Project: Chickentown

Purpose

Brand Impact Awards - Birmingham Hippodrome, by Purpose

Birmingham Hippodrome, by Purpose
  • Category: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
  • Project: Birmingham Hippodrome

Brand Impact Awards - Society for Experimental Biology, by Purpose

Society for Experimental Biology, by Purpose
  • Category: Education (branding programmes)
  • Project: Society for Experimental Biology

Sagmeister & Walsh

Brand Impact Awards - Appy Fizz, by Sagmeister & Walsh

Appy Fizz, by Sagmeister & Walsh
  • Category: FMCG (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Appy Fizz

SB

Brand Impact Awards - The Brutalist Playground, by SB

The Brutalist Playground, by SB
  • Category: Culture (branded campaigns) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
  • Project: The Brutalist Playground

SomeOne

Brand Impact Awards - Debbie Thomas, by SomeOne

Debbie Thomas, by SomeOne
  • Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
  • Project: Debbie Thomas rebrand

Brand Impact Awards - Personal Group, by SomeOne

Personal Group, by SomeOne
  • Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
  • Project: Personal Group

Brand Impact Awards - Aston Villa, by SomeOne

  • Category: Sports (branding programmes)
  • Project: Aston Villa rebrand

Supple

Brand Impact Awards - Sharing Economy, by Supple

Sharing Economy, by Supple
  • Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
  • Project: Sharing Economy

Brand Impact Awards - Armadillo, by Supple

Armadillo, by Supple
  • Category: Professional Services (branding programmes)
  • Project: Armadillo

The Allotment

Brand Impact Awards - Give London, by The Allotment

Give London, by The Allotment
  • Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
  • Project: Give London

The Chase

Brand Impact Awards - The Fifth Continent, by The Chase

The Fifth Continent, by The Chase
  • Category: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
  • Project: Robert Walker: The Fifth Continent

The Clearing

Brand Impact Awards - Breast Cancer Now, by The Clearing

Breast Cancer Now, by The Clearing
  • Category: Not-for-Profit (branding programmes)
  • Project: Breast Cancer Now

Brand Impact Awards - Royal Ascot, by The Clearing

Royal Ascot, by The Clearing
  • Category: Sports (branding programmes)
  • Project: Royal Ascot rebrand

The Partners

Brand Impact Awards - BHF: Care Instructions That Care, by The Partners

Care Instructions That Care, by The Partners
  • Category: Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns)
  • Project: British Heart Foundation: Care Instructions That Care

Brand Impact Awards - Argos: Simple Value, by The Partners

Argos: Simple Value, by The Partners
  • Category: Retail (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Argos: Simple Value

Brand Impact Awards - A Stitch in Time, by The Partners

A Stitch in Time, by The Partners
  • Category: Not-for-Profit (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Fine Cell Work: A Stitch in Time

Brand Impact Awards - Run For America, by The Partners

Run For America, by The Partners
  • Category: Public Sector (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Run For America

Thunderclap Creative

Brand Impact Awards - Wild Minded, by Thunderclap Creative

Wild Minded, by Thunderclap Creative
  • Category: Education (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Wild Minded

Turner Duckworth

Brand Impact Awards - Brawny, by Turner Duckworth

Brawny, by Turner Duckworth
  • Category: FMCG (branding programmes)
  • Project: Brawny

Brand Impact Awards - Coors Light, by Turner Duckworth

Coors Light, by Turner Duckworth
  • Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)
  • Project: Coors Light rebrand

Brand Impact Awards - Miller Light Steinie, by Turner Duckworth

Miller Light Steinie, by Turner Duckworth
  • Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branded campaigns)
  • Project: Miller Light Steinie

VIMN Domestic

Brand Impact Awards - I Am My MTV, by VIMN Domestic

I Am My MTV, by VIMN Domestic
  • Category: Entertainment (branded campaigns)
  • Project: I Am My MTV

Wolff Olins

Brand Impact Awards - The Met, by Wolff Olins

The Met, by Wolff Olins
  • Category: Culture (branding programmes) – sponsored by Onlineprinters
  • Project: The Met

WPA Pinfold

Brand Impact Awards - Bulwark cider, by WPA Pinfold

Bulwark cider, by WPA Pinfold
  • Category: Wine, Beers and Spirits (branding programmes)
  • Project: Bulwark cider

Buy tickets now

The Brand Impact Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 8 September at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Tickets include drinks reception, canapes and bowl food, and of course a chance to toast your success or drown your sorrows at the BIA after party.

Earlybird prices (until 24 July):

Standard prices (from 25 July):

  • 1 seat: £110 + VAT
  • 5+ seats: 10% discount

Good luck to all shortlisted agencies!

