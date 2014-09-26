Branding for dim sum bar gets our stamp of approval

The designer brought back his inspirations from Far East travels

This branding for a new dim sum restaurant had us drooling over the design. "I was inspired from all my Far East travel experiences," explains Hungary based designer Eszter Laki. "I have made a dozen hand drawings during my Asian journey therefore these sketches became a starting point of the interior’s imagery including the dim sum reference drawings which were painted on the wall after projection.

"The cooking processes are indicated on different labels as well, all using a typical neon red tone specifically present in the Vietnamese urban landscapes and hand-painted glazed signs. The origami folded chopstick cases and the bamboo streamer pots wear the same neon red logo which was applied by tampon printing.

"The menu card is from disposable paper on which the guests are able mark their order. There is a farewell surprise – when leaving every guest gets a fortune cookie in which the content is carefully dedicated to the truth whatever it may be." Take a look at some up-close snaps of the branding throughout the restuarant below.

[Photography by Balazs Glodi]

