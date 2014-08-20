Business cards encourage you to create a face

These business cards allow you to create your own designs

Innovative business card designs are certainly one thing that will get you noticed in the creative business. Belarus based designer Lesha Limonov created this unique and wonderfully creative business cards for a make-up artist and hairdresser.

"Masha Mashutina is a makeup artist and a hairdresser. Her work is guided by individual creative approach to each client. She's notable for diverse ideas, innovative solutions, and ambition to create something unusual and expressive," she explains.

"My Challenge was to come up with an artistic business card that looks like nothing else and allows to create new images within given concept. We created a business card with a face, on the basis of which you can create numerous striking images. Each new card is an individual product, a masterpiece that will have no analogues. And to create this masterwork all you need is just simple material: marker, ink, lipstick, eyeshadow."

