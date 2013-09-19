Computer Arts branding special on sale now

The October issue of Computer Arts has just gone on sale in shops and on Apple Newsstand - and it’s a branding bonanza.

Don't miss it: you can pick up your print copy here and the digital edition on Apple Newstand (UK edition or US edition)

Inside the issue

'Give branding back its soul' is the rousing cry from industry pundit Adrian Shaughnessy in this month’s special report. He delivers a scathing criticism of what he believes branding has now become: dishonest, shallow and all-too-often led by besuited strategists rather than identity designers. But how exactly can creatives leverage back control?



Also in this month’s Computer Arts: why socially responsible and non-profit design is as much about good business sense as it is good causes. And Gabriel Marquez of Imaginary Forces (the Emmy-Award winning agency behind the Mad Men title sequence and God of War shorts) discusses why the studio isn’t afraid to fight for what it wants.



What’s more, the issue also comes with the latest instalment of The Designer Series ­- Computer Arts’ exclusive video diaries, this month going behind the scenes at leading design studio Love Creative.

Elsewhere in issue 219:

Michael Cina reveals how he designed the fresh new identity for TypeCon 2013

Erik Spiekermann debates the meaning of ‘creative’ at Reasons to be Creative

Jessica Philpott considers whether the design industry really is still a man’s world

And meet Pablo Berger – the Switzerland-based designer who has painstakingly crafted a complex floor design for La Sagrada Familia.

You’ll also find the latest design, illustration and motion graphics work from the world’s freshest creatives, plus all the usual news, in-depth analysis and thought-provoking opinion. Don't miss it!